ESA title
Science & Exploration

Highlights from the test campaign of the Smile payload module in Europe

21/04/2022 982 views 48 likes 466268 ID 00:03:53
English

This video shows the payload module for the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer (Smile) undergoing a series of different environmental tests at both Airbus Madrid, Spain, and the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in Noordwijk, the Netherlands. 

These milestones include integration of the Soft X-ray Imager and ultraviolet instruments on the payload module (October 2021, Airbus Madrid); preparing and completing thermal testing of the payload module (11–24 Jan 2022, ESA/ESTEC); deploying the 3 m-long magnetometer boom under helium-filled balloons to simulate the weightlessness of space (27 Jan 2022, ESA/ESTEC); vibration testing (Feb 2022, Airbus Madrid); and finally preparing the payload module for transport to China (17 Mar, 2022).

The payload module has now arrived in Shanghai, China. It will now be integrated on the Smile platform, beginning in April-May 2022. Once the satellite is complete, it will be subjected to a comprehensive five-month-long qualification test campaign including thermal, mechanical and electromagnetic compatibility testing, and magnetic, deployment and functional tests at system level.

Smile is a joint mission between ESA and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), and will aim to build a more complete understanding of the Sun-Earth connection by measuring the solar wind and its dynamic interaction with the magnetosphere.

More about Smile

  • ESA/Airbus/Lightcurve Films; original soundtrack: Ilse de Ziah and Ian Date
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • Documentary
Smile payload module travels to China
Science & Exploration

Smile payload module travels to China

Image 2092 views 92 likes
Science & Exploration

Balloon boom

Video 00:01:02 2209 views 69 likes
Euclid’s payload module lifted with a crane
Science & Exploration

Euclid’s payload module lifted with a crane

Image 175 views 3 likes
Applications

Quantum coupling of payload and service modules

Video 00:01:52 1147 views 3 likes
ESA, Thales Alenia Space and Airbus engineers attach Euclid’s payload and service modules
Science & Exploration

ESA, Thales Alenia Space and Airbus engineers attach…

Image 1126 views 11 likes