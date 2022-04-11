ESA title
Science & Exploration

Q&A with ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti

11/04/2022 197 views 12 likes 466141 ID 01:26:47
English

Watch the replay of our live Q&A media session (In English and Italian) with  ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

Samantha is scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA, no earlier than 21 April 2022. She will fly to the Station as a Mission Specialist aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft alongside NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins.

Upon arrival at the orbital outpost her ESA mission ‘Minerva’ will officially begin. This is the second space mission for Samantha and will see her support over 35 European and many more international experiments in microgravity.

Samantha Cristoforetti during press conference
Science & Exploration

Samantha Cristoforetti during press conference

Image 489 views 0 likes
Official ESA portrait of Samantha Cristoforetti taken ahead of her Minerva mission
Science & Exploration

Samantha Cristoforetti

Image 376 views 18 likes
Samantha spacewalk training
Science & Exploration

Samantha spacewalk training

Image 1806 views 7 likes
Samantha Cristoforetti during press conference
Science & Exploration

Samantha Cristoforetti during press conference

Image 411 views 0 likes
Samantha Cristoforetti during press conference
Science & Exploration

Samantha Cristoforetti during press conference

Image 566 views 0 likes