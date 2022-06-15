ESA title
Agency

The Road to CM22 – Europe's Space Ambition

English

ESA’s Council at Ministerial level will take place in November 2022, a crucial milestone as Europe sets out its ambitions and plans for space activities in the coming years and decades.

