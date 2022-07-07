ESA title
Enabling & Support

Vega-C pre-launch press briefing

07/07/2022 246 views 11 likes 468747 ID 00:43:03
English

Watch the replay of the Q&A session with the media to learn more about the preparations for the upcoming launch of Vega-C. The inaugural flight of this new rocket in the Vega family is currently planned on 13 July 2022. Speakers include Stefano Bianchi, ESA Head of Flight Programmes Department, Benoit Pouffary, ESA Vega & Space Rider Launch System Engineering Manager, Ettore Scardecchia, Avio Head of Engineering and Mario Cosmo, ASI Director of Science and Research.

Enabling & Support

Vega-C launcher integration

Video 00:01:20 805 views 16 likes
Enabling & Support

Time for answers: Vega-C

Video 00:01:00 1133 views 5 likes
Artist's view of Ariane 6 and Vega-C
Enabling & Support

Artist's view of Ariane 6 and Vega-C

Image 2135 views 17 likes
Enabling & Support

Vega-C inaugural launch: mission highlights

Video 00:01:21 1703 views 36 likes
Vega payload carriers and Space Rider
Enabling & Support

Vega payload carriers and Space Rider

Image 1458 views 8 likes