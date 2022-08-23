ESA title
Media briefing: Artemis I getting ready for launch

The Artemis I mission is almost ready for launch: it will send an uncrewed spacecraft beyond the Moon and back.

Watch the replay of this virtual Q&A to learn more about Europe's contribution to the mission: ESA is overseeing the development of the European Service Module, that provides air, electricity and propulsion to the spacecraft. Participants to this media briefing include Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General ; David Parker, ESA Director for Human and Robotic Exploration ; Jean-Marc Nasr, Airbus EVP Space Systems and Marc Steckling, Airbus Head of Space Exploration

