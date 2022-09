The world's largest global space event takes place in Paris from 18 to 22 September 2022 and ESA, of course, will be there!

Watch the replay of the first live coming from the International Astronautical Congress with the ESA Director General and several Directors talking to the press. They will answer questions from journalists while focusing on ESA’s strategy, Agenda 2025 and the ambitious package that will be put forward at the ESA Ministerial Council in November.