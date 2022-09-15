ESA title
Science & Exploration

In-flight call between European Parliament and Samantha Cristoforetti

15/09/2022 398 views 27 likes 470675 ID 00:19:25
English

On 15 September 2022, ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti conducted an in-flight call with the European Parliament from the International Space Station. In conversation with President Metsola and ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, she provided insights into the importance Europe’s presence in space, as well as the scientific and technological progress enabled by its activities. The three also touched on Samantha’s upcoming commandership, life on the Station, and the pressing issue of space debris.

