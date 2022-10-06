Minerva Mission highlights

ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will soon complete her second mission to the International Space Station, Minerva.

She was launched from Kennedy Space Center in late April, and since then has supported numerous European and international science experiments, as well as taken responsibility for all operations within the US Orbital Segment. In July 2022 she performed her first spacewalk, during which she carried out work in the Russian segment to bring the European Robotic Arm into operation. At the end of September 2022, she became the first European woman to hold the role of crew commander on the Station.

This report provides a summary of the Minerva Mission, which will end shortly with Samantha’s return to Earth.