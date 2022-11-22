ESA title
Agency

ESA Council Meeting at Ministerial Level - Opening and Statements

22/11/2022 878 views 22 likes 473399 ID 02:14:29
English

It is time for critical decisions about space in Europe. For two days on 22 and 23 November, ESA Member States, Associate States and Cooperating States observers are gathering in Paris to discuss how to strengthen Europe’s space sector for the benefit of all - including climate change monitoring and mitigation, secure communications under European control and rapid and resilient crisis response.

