ESA Council Meeting at Ministerial Level - Opening and Statements

It is time for critical decisions about space in Europe. For two days on 22 and 23 November, ESA Member States, Associate States and Cooperating States observers are gathering in Paris to discuss how to strengthen Europe’s space sector for the benefit of all - including climate change monitoring and mitigation, secure communications under European control and rapid and resilient crisis response.

Watch the replay of the following CM22 video, ESA Council Meeting at Ministerial Level - Statements continue.

Watch the other CM22 videos.