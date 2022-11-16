Pushing the boundaries of space

ESA title
Space is delivering more accurate, more precise and more varied data than ever before. State-of-the-art digital technologies, such as Digital Twins of Earth and High Performance Computing, are enabling faster and more complex calculations, allowing us to replicate the Earth system, its climate and life on our planet.

ESA is exploiting digital technologies and artificial intelligence, supporting scientists and industry to respond to global challenges such as the climate crisis and designing innovative solutions for our future.

ESA’s Council at Ministerial level, CM22, taking place next week is a time for critical decisions. Space supports scientists, policymakers and political leaders not only to monitor, understand, model and predict, but – crucially – to act on climate-induced and other crises.

Earth observation data allows institutions, the scientific community, citizens and industry to harness space data for their use – paving the way for a sustainable and green future for all.

