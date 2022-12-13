ESA title
MTG-I1 lifts off

13/12/2022
The first Meteosat Third Generation Imager (MTG-I1) satellite lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 13 December at 21:30 CET.

From geostationary orbit, 36,000 km above the equator, this all-new weather satellite will provide state-of-the art observations of Earth’s atmosphere and realtime monitoring of lightning events, taking weather forecasting to the next level. The satellite carries two completely new instruments: Europe’s first Lightning Imager and a Flexible Combined Imager.

MTG-I1 is the first of six satellites that form the full MTG system, which will provide critical data for weather forecasting over the next 20 years. In full operations, the mission will comprise two MTG-I satellites and one MTG Sounding (MTG-S) satellites working in tandem.

Watch the full replay of the MTG-I1 launch coverage.

MTG-I1 lifts off

Ariane 5 takes MTG-I1 into orbit
Ariane 5 takes MTG-I1 into orbit

MTG-I1 heads for orbit
MTG-I1 heads for orbit

Europe’s all-new weather satellite takes to the skies
Europe’s all-new weather satellite takes to the skies

MTG-I1 launch sequence in tune

