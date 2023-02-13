ESA title
Introducing Juice’s odyssey of exploration

English

ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice, has an ambitious mission ahead. Juice will observe Jupiter and its three largest moons: Callisto, Europa, and in particular Ganymede. The moons’ buried oceans could tell us whether life can arise in different environments across the cosmos. Juice will examine Jupiter and its complex environment to transform our understanding of how the planet works. Its discoveries may also shed new light on solar system evolution, both in our home system and in the diverse array of exoplanet systems beyond our own.

Juice will launch on an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. It will journey for eight years before starting its complex manoeuvres in the Jupiter system. making 35 flybys of Europa, Ganymede and Callisto before orbiting Ganymede.

This grand odyssey of exploration begins in April 2023.

Stay tuned: www.esa.int/juice

