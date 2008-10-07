ESA title
Applications

The ozone layer: a hole new world

23/02/2023 1066 views 79 likes 476055 ID 00:08:47
English

In the 1980s, scientists discovered a gaping hole in Earth's ozone layer, caused by humanmade chemicals. But thanks to the historical Montreal Protocol, the world came together to take bold action to save our planet. Decades later, we can see the steady recovery of the ozone hole. How did we do it? And what does space have to do with it? Join us as we explore the journey of the ozone hole, from its alarming discovery to the incredible strides made to fix it, and how satellites are helping us track its recovery.

2006 ozone hole
Applications

2006 ozone hole

Image 1566 views 6 likes
Ozone hole during 7 October 2008
Applications

Ozone hole during 7 October 2008

Image 1651 views 9 likes
Ozone hole extension 2022
Applications

Ozone hole extension 2022

Image 471 views 11 likes
Applications

Ozone cross section

Video 00:01:13 7934 views 9 likes
Applications

Antarctic ozone hole: 2011 and 2012

Video 00:00:35 19574 views 14 likes