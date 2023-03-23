ESA title
Agency

Media information session from ESA’s 315th Council

23/03/2023 1420 views 31 likes 477013 ID 01:03:07
English

Watch the replay of the media information session to hear about further transformation measures and ambitious, new ideas for space exploration following ESA's 315th Council, taking place in the freshly renovated ESA HQ Nikis building in Paris.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and ESA Council Chair Anna Rathsman will cover the following topics: the implementation steps of the results of CM22, including the transformation of ESA to be fit for the future, the Space Summit planned for November 2023, as well as the public release of certain official ESA documents. Moreover, the final report and recommendations of the “HLAG”, the High Level Advisory Group for Exploration, will be presented and discussed. Further ESA Programme progress reports will be given e. g. on: Earth Observation, Space Safety/Operations, Space Transportation, Planetary Sciences, etc.

Agency

Information Session from 300th ESA Council

Video 00:40:56 1344 views 30 likes
Science & Exploration

298th ESA Council Media Information Session

Video 00:43:18 1002 views 6 likes
Agency

ESA Council meeting - media information session

Video 01:01:27 2108 views 33 likes
Agency

Information session from 303rd ESA Council

Video 00:40:12 561 views 3 likes
Agency

Media session on the results of the 314th ESA Counci…

Video 01:03:00 1213 views 38 likes