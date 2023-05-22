ESA title
Science & Exploration

Huginn Mission - The Space Messenger

22/05/2023 4175 views 80 likes 477742 ID 00:03:54
English

The name of Andreas’s second mission to the Space Station is ‘Huginn’. Inspired by Norse mythology, the name is taken from one of two ravens who serve the god Odin. Called Huginn and Muninn, these two birds sit on Odin’s shoulders and are sent flying across the world at dawn. They return at night to inform him of the many events they have seen and heard. In Old Norse, ‘Huginn’ means ‘thought’ and ‘Muninn’ means ‘mind’ or ‘memory’.

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen is going on his first long-duration mission to the International Space Station. Andreas will be the pilot on the SpaceX Crew Dragon that will carry him and the rest of Crew-7 to the Space Station – a first for a European!

Representing Europe in space, Andreas will carry out science throughout his mission and bring back the knowledge to Earth, for the benefit of humankind.

Visit esa.int/huginn for more information on the Huginn mission. 

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Science & Exploration

Huginn patch animation

Video 00:00:25 1746 views 6 likes
Huginn and Muninn visual
Science & Exploration

Huginn and Muninn visual

Image 1732 views 7 likes
Muninn launch kit cover
Science & Exploration

Muninn launch kit cover

Image 377 views 1 likes
Axiom-3 undocking from the International Space Station
Science & Exploration

Axiom-3 undocking

Image 219 views 2 likes
Introducing Huugin
Science & Exploration

Introducing Huginn

Image 1162 views 3 likes