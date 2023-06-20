ESA Pavilion 360° virtual tour | Explore the Paris Air Show with Matthias Maurer

Experience the thrill of the Paris Air Show 2023 with our 360VR tour! Join ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer as he guides you through the ESA pavilion, showcasing the Euclid satellite and the incredible journey of Juice to Jupiter. Immerse yourself in the excitement and mysteries of the universe.

Don't miss the chance to join us in person during the public days this weekend and get ready for an unforgettable adventure!

Access all the videos from Paris Air Show 2023.

Please accept the website cookies to see the YouTube version and experience the 360VR tour.