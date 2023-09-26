ESA title
Science & Exploration

Andreas Mogensen becomes International Space Station commander

26/09/2023 267 views 30 likes 482813 ID 00:03:20
English

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen became commander of the International Space Station (ISS) on September 26, 2023, in a traditional ceremony in which the departing commander, Sergey Prokopyev, handed over the symbolic key of the Space Station. Mogensen is the sixth European to take on the role of ISS commander.

Mogensen will serve as commander for the rest of his Huginn mission until early 2024. During his command, he will be responsible for overseeing the crew's activities and ensuring the safety and operation of the Space Station.

Science & Exploration

Andreas Mogensen in quarantine for Huginn launch

Image 234 views 7 likes
Andreas Mogensen enters the Space Station
Science & Exploration

Huginn begins

Image 3713 views 144 likes
Jasmin Moghbeli, commander of Crew-7
Science & Exploration

This is Jasmin Moghbeli

Image 488 views 5 likes
Science & Exploration

Andreas Mogensen's Huginn mission banner

Image 71 views 1 likes
Science & Exploration

Andreas Mogensen receiving training for his Huginn mission

Image 206 views 5 likes