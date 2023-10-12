The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – Testing times

Meet Hera, our very own asteroid detective. Together with two CubeSats – Milani the rock decoder and Juventas the radar visionary – Hera is off on an adventure to explore Didymos, a double asteroid system that is typical of the thousands that pose an impact risk to planet Earth.

Do Hera and her CubeSats have the right stuff to explore space? Before launch they need to prove it, with a round of testing at the ESTEC Test Centre in the Netherlands – Europe’s largest satellite test facility. Suitable for kids and adults alike, this episode of ‘The Incredible Adventures of Hera’ explains all the tests that Hera has to go through, using facilities that simulate every aspect of launch and spaceflight – from vibration to noise, temperature extremes and space-grade vacuum!

Watch the other episodes of The Incredible Adventures of the Hera Mission