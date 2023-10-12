ESA title
Space Safety

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – Testing times

12/10/2023 596 views 33 likes 483352 ID 00:03:42
English French Italian Spanish

Meet Hera, our very own asteroid detective. Together with two CubeSats – Milani the rock decoder and Juventas the radar visionary – Hera is off on an adventure to explore Didymos, a double asteroid system that is typical of the thousands that pose an impact risk to planet Earth. 

Do Hera and her CubeSats have the right stuff to explore space? Before launch they need to prove it, with a round of testing at the ESTEC Test Centre in the Netherlands – Europe’s largest satellite test facility. Suitable for kids and adults alike, this episode of ‘The Incredible Adventures of Hera’ explains all the tests that Hera has to go through, using facilities that simulate every aspect of launch and spaceflight – from vibration to noise, temperature extremes and space-grade vacuum!

Watch the other episodes of The Incredible Adventures of the Hera Mission

Hera asteroid mission on show
Space Safety

Hera asteroid mission on show

Image 130 views 11 likes
Space Safety

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – Pres…

Video 00:03:35 11239 views 302 likes
Space Safety

The incredible adventures of the Hera mission – Crea…

Video 00:02:36 5797 views 125 likes
Hera takes wing
Space Safety

Hera takes wing

Image 2950 views 85 likes
Space Safety

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – The…

Video 00:03:27 5086 views 116 likes