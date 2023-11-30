ESA title
Global Stocktake: how space drives climate action

Almost 200 countries are gathering in Dubai to attend the biggest climate event of the year. COP28 – the 2023 United Nations climate change summit – isn’t just another conference though. For the first time, country representatives will assess the progress they’ve made towards cutting their greenhouse gas emissions through a process called the ‘global stocktake’.

Satellites are critical in the quest to tackle climate change as they give the robustness and transparency needed to monitor progress towards a lower-emissions and more resilient world. If undertaken effectively, the global stocktake can provide an opportunity to leverage decisions and accelerate ambition in climate action plans.

This video contains interviews with ESA Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli, Antony Delavois, ESA Junior Professional, Atmospheric Composition and Yasjka Meijer, CO2M Mission Scientist.

