Space Team Europe for Euclid: Laurent Brouard

Focus on Euclid with Laurent Brouard: “I’m going to show you what a telescope that we send into space looks like.”

Laurent Brouard, Project Manager at Airbus Defence and Space, was responsible for building the Euclid payload module (PLM).

In this interview, which took place in a clean room at the Airbus premises in Toulouse, he describes with words, gestures, and the Euclid PLM structural and thermal model how Euclid works.

Did you know that Euclid sees the same part of the sky at the same time in both the infrared and visible wavelengths? Or that in space radiators keep the instruments cold? Have you ever wondered how light “travels” inside Euclid’s telescope?

Listen to Laurent to know more about the technology behind the mission that will map the dark matter and the dark energy of the Universe.

