Permafrost thaw: a silent menace

12/12/2023
Ice is without doubt one of the first casualties of climate change, but the effects of our warming world are not only limited to ice melting on Earth’s surface. Ground that has been frozen for thousands of years, called permafrost, is thawing – adding to the climate crisis and causing serious issues for local communities.

Scientists estimate that the world’s permafrost holds almost double the amount of carbon that is currently in the atmosphere. When permafrost warms and thaws, it releases methane and carbon dioxide, adding these greenhouse gases to the atmosphere and making global warming even worse.

While permafrost cannot be directly observed from space, a lot of different types of satellite data, along with ground measurements and modelling, allow scientists to paint a picture of permafrost ground conditions.

Permafrost extent 1997-2018
Permafrost extent 1997-2018

Permafrost comparison 1997-2019
Permafrost comparison 1997-2019

Extent of Arctic permafrost 1997–2019
Extent of Arctic permafrost 1997–2019

Subsurface temperature change
Subsurface temperature change

Thawing permafrost
Thawing permafrost

