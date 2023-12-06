ESA title
Applications

Tracking human emissions from space

06/12/2023 319 views 27 likes 492512 ID 00:11:52
English

The Copernicus Anthropogenic Carbon Dioxide Monitoring (CO2M) mission will be the first satellite mission to measure how much carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere through human activity.

CO2M isn't just a mission; it's a crucial step in our commitment to understanding and mitigating climate change. It will offer unprecedented precision in monitoring carbon dioxide emissions from the combustion of fossil fuel at national and regional scales.

Its data will provide the EU with a unique and independent source of information to assess the effectiveness of policy measures and to track their impact towards decarbonising Europe ahead of the next Global Stocktake set to place in 2028.

The video features interviews with Valerie Fernandez, CO2M Mission Project Manager, Yannig Durand, CO2M Payload Manager and Yasjka Meijer, CO2M Mission Scientist.

CO2M
Applications

CO2M

Image 2300 views 13 likes
Applications

Carbon dioxide monitoring mission in development

Video 00:04:58 2234 views 61 likes
Applications

Valerie Fernandez, CO2M Project Manager, in ESA’s Te…

Video 00:01:41 1497 views 18 likes
Applications

Counting national carbon emissions

Video 00:02:31 1375 views 33 likes
Applications

CO2M on the shaker at ESA’s Test Centre in the Netherlands

Video 00:00:52 1338 views 12 likes