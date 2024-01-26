ESA title
Science & Exploration

Earth views from Cupola by Marcus Wandt

26/01/2024 28 views 0 likes 494024 ID 00:01:25
English

Join ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt inside the seven-windowed cupola, the International Space Station's "window to the world".

The ESA - European Space Agency-built Cupola is the favourite place of many astronauts on the International Space Station. It serves not only as a unique photo spot, but also for observing robotic activities of the Canadian Space Agency's robotic arm Canadarm2, arriving spacecraft and spacewalks.

Marcus was launched to the International Space Station on the Dragon spacecraft as part of Axiom Mission 3 on 18 January 2024. His two-week mission on board is known as Muninn.

Follow Marcus’s journey on the Muninn website, check our launch kit in English or Swedish and connect with Marcus on his Instagram and X accounts.

Marcus Wandt in spacesuit
Science & Exploration

Marcus Wandt in spacesuit

Image 69 views 1 likes
Marcus Wandt
Science & Exploration

ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt

Image 136 views 2 likes
Marcus Wandt
Science & Exploration

ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt

Image 570 views 7 likes
Muninn launch kit cover
Science & Exploration

Muninn launch kit cover

Image 109 views 1 likes
Infografik: Den Internationella Rymdstationen
Science & Exploration

Infografik: Den Internationella Rymdstationen

Image 45 views 0 likes