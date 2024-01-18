Muninn spreads its wings

ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt launched together with the rest of the Axiom-3 crew at 22:49 CET on 18 January 2024, from launch pad 39A, NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA.

Marcus will start his Muninn mission when he enters the International Space Station on Saturday 20 January, where he will spend up to 14 days conducting science and testing technology that can one day help people on Earth.

And learn more about his Muninn mission on ESA Muninn page:

https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/muninn