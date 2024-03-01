ESA title
Astro Chat with Marco Sieber | ESA Explores podcast

00:23:34
English

Marco Sieber is one of ESA’s five astronaut candidates currently undergoing basic astronaut training at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne. Join us as we speak to Marco about his first months of training and living in Germany, his background as a medical doctor, his favourite training lessons, and what he is excited about for the future of space exploration.

This is the third episode of our ESA Explores podcast series introducing the ESA astronaut class of 2022. It was recorded in November 2023.

Music and audio editing by Denzel Lorge. Cover art by Gaël Nadaud.

    ESA - European Space Agency This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
