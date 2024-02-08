Day and night cycle on the Space Station

As part of his Huginn mission, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen tested the Circadian Light experiment in his crew quarters where he sleeps. The light panel was installed above him and is designed to mimic the Sun’s light to give him a better day/night cycle, also known as the circadian rhythm.

Made by SAGA Space Architects in Denmark, the light changes colour over the day, turning on in the early morning to wake up Andreas to then turn a whiter colour during the day. Like the sunset, the panel changes into a more reddish colour before turning off for the night.