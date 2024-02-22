ESA title
Applications

New mission to track changes in the cryosphere

22/02/2024 154 views 13 likes 494824 ID 00:15:00
English

Tracking ice lost from the world’s glaciers, ice sheets and frozen land shows that Earth is losing ice at an accelerating rate. Monitoring the cryosphere is crucial for assessing, predicting and adapting to climate change.

The Copernicus Polar Ice and Snow Topography Altimeter (CRISTAL) mission will provide a full picture of the changes taking place in some of the most inhospitable regions of the world. It will carry – for the first time – a dual-frequency radar altimeter, and microwave radiometer, that will measure and monitor sea-ice thickness, overlying snow depth and ice-sheet elevations.

These data will support maritime operations in the polar oceans and contribute to a better understanding of climate processes. CRISTAL will also support applications related to coastal and inland waters, as well as providing observations of ocean topography.

CRISTAL is one of six Copernicus Sentinel Expansion missions that ESA is developing on behalf of the EU. The missions will expand the current capabilities of the Copernicus Space Component – the world’s biggest supplier of Earth observation data.

This video features interviews with Kristof Gantois, CRISTAL Project Manager and Paolo Cipollini, CRISTAL Mission Scientist.

  • CREDIT
    ESA - European Space Agency This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • Documentary
CRISTAL
Applications

CRISTAL

Image 10762 views 56 likes
The CRISTAL mission
Applications

The CRISTAL mission

Image 30 views 1 likes
Applications

CRISTAL in action

Video 00:01:34 3903 views 84 likes
Copernicus Sentinel Expansion Missions
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel Expansion missions

Image 5742 views 23 likes
Applications

Annual global ice loss simulated over Oslo

Video 00:01:20 2687 views 83 likes