ESA astronaut class of 2022 graduation ceremony

As they reach the end of one year of rigorous basic astronaut training, ESA astronaut candidates Sophie Adenot, Rosemary Coogan, Pablo Álvarez Fernández, Raphaël Liégeois, Marco Sieber and Australian Space Agency astronaut candidate Katherine Bennell-Pegg will receive astronaut certification at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre on 22 April 2024.

The group was selected in November 2022 and began their training in April 2023.

Basic astronaut training provides the candidates with an overall familiarisation and training in various areas, such as spacecraft systems, spacewalking, flight engineering, robotics and life support systems, as well as survival and medical training.

Following certification, the new astronauts will move on to the next phases of pre-assignment and mission-specific training, paving the way for future missions to the International Space Station and beyond.

Join us for the graduation ceremony live on ESA Web TV on Monday 22 April from 10:00 – 11:30 CEST.

ESA astronaut candidate interviews

ESA astronaut candidates of the class of 2022

ESA astronaut candidates of the class of 2022

ESA astronaut candidates of the class of 2022

Australian Space Agency astronaut candidate Katherine Bennell-Pegg during a radiation physics lesson as part of her astronaut basic training
Astronaut basic training: radiation physics

