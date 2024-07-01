ESA title
Happy launch anniversary, Euclid!

Several team members wish Euclid a happy first launch anniversary in their own language. ESA’s Euclid satellite launched on 1 July 2023 on a SpaceX Falcon 9, and now resides in an orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange point L2. During its mission, Euclid will observe billions of galaxies out to ten billion light-years over one third of the sky to study dark matter and dark energy.   

 
The team members in order of appearance: 

Prof. Carole Mundell – ESA Director of Science,  

Dr. Valeria Pettorino – Euclid Project Scientist, 

Iris Nijman – Euclid communication team,  

Dr. René Laureijs – Euclid Project Scientist, 

Dr. Teymoor Saifollahi – Strasbourg Observatory/CNES, 

Jerry Zhang – Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands, 

John Hoar – Euclid science operations, 

Dr. Jean-Charles Cuillandre – CEA Paris-Saclay, 

Dr. Karina Voggel – Strasbourg Observatory, 

Dr. Marusa Zerjal – Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands, 

Dr. Francesca Annibali – INAF-OAS, Bologna. 

  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' button above.
