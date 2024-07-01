Happy launch anniversary, Euclid!

Several team members wish Euclid a happy first launch anniversary in their own language. ESA’s Euclid satellite launched on 1 July 2023 on a SpaceX Falcon 9, and now resides in an orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange point L2. During its mission, Euclid will observe billions of galaxies out to ten billion light-years over one third of the sky to study dark matter and dark energy.



The team members in order of appearance:

Prof. Carole Mundell – ESA Director of Science,

Dr. Valeria Pettorino – Euclid Project Scientist,

Iris Nijman – Euclid communication team,

Dr. René Laureijs – Euclid Project Scientist,

Dr. Teymoor Saifollahi – Strasbourg Observatory/CNES,

Jerry Zhang – Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands,

John Hoar – Euclid science operations,

Dr. Jean-Charles Cuillandre – CEA Paris-Saclay,

Dr. Karina Voggel – Strasbourg Observatory,

Dr. Marusa Zerjal – Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands,

Dr. Francesca Annibali – INAF-OAS, Bologna.