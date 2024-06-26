ESA title
Enabling & Support

The Young Professional Satellite - Dream Big, Start Small (episode 1)

26/06/2024 131 views 2 likes 499089 ID 00:13:39
English

In this first episode of our docu-series, we embark on the exciting journey of the YPSat (Young Professional Satellite), a satellite flying on-board the inaugural flight of Ariane 6, Europe’s new heavy launcher. Two years ago, a team of Young Professionals at ESA, with diverse backgrounds, nationalities and expertise, have come together around one passion and with one ambition; design, manufacture and send their own satellite to space.

Starting with some trivial ideas, the team matured their mission objectives and won the approval and support of ESA management to kick start the project. YPSat will be ‘the witness’ of Ariane 6: it will record the fairing separation, document the CubeSats deployment and send back beautiful in-orbit images of Earth and space.

This scaled-down mission has all the ingredients of a large flagship mission; engineering, verification, testing and production assurance; project management, tight schedule, team coordination and communication; failures, crisis situations and successes.

YPSat is a blueprint for the future of European space exploration. It has been a life changing opportunity for young professionals at ESA to get hands-on experience and experience the process of developing a space mission. But it has also been an eye-opening occasion for the European Space Agency to get inspired by the young generations, bringing in new ideas and technologies.

This is just the beginning of the adventure for the YPSat team. The next episode will unravel the creativity, ingenuity and determination that the young professionals brought in to achieve the mission’s objectives. What powers the satellite? Who activates the cameras? How is the data transmitted back on Earth?

Credits:

Directed and produced by Chilled Winston: https://chilledwinston.com/ and Emma de Cocker

Powered by ESA - European Space Agency

Music from Epidemic Sound

  • CREDIT
    ESA - European Space Agency This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
YPSat checked in for Ariane 6 flight
Enabling & Support

YPSat checked in for Ariane 6 flight

Image 635 views 19 likes
YPSat’s trial by vacuum
Enabling & Support

YPSat’s trial by vacuum

Image 921 views 31 likes
Young ESA team prepare Ariane 6 passenger
Enabling & Support

Young ESA team prepare Ariane 6 passenger

Image 2569 views 72 likes
All-in-one YPSat, Ariane 6 bound
Enabling & Support

All-in-one YPSat, Ariane 6 bound

Image 1658 views 73 likes
Gift wrapped for Ariane 6
Enabling & Support

Gift wrapped for Ariane 6

Image 2168 views 79 likes