ESA title
Introducing the Smile mission – Let’s Smile (episode 1)

13/11/2024 1228 views 47 likes 503432 ID 00:06:45
English

Smile is the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer, a brand-new space mission currently in the making. It will study space weather and the interaction between the solar wind and Earth’s environment.

Unique about Smile is that it will take the first X-ray images and videos of the solar wind slamming into Earth’s protective magnetic bubble, and its complementary ultraviolet images will provide the longest-ever continuous look at the northern lights.

In this first of several short videos, David Agnolon (Smile Project Manager) and Philippe Escoubet (Smile Project Scientist) talk about the why and the how of Smile. You’ll see scenes of the building and testing of the spacecraft’s payload module by Airbus in Madrid, including the installation of one of the European instruments, the Soft X-ray Imager from the University of Leicester.

Smile is a 50–50 collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). ESA provides the payload module of the spacecraft, which carries three of the four science instruments, and the Vega-C rocket which will launch Smile to space. CAS provides the platform module hosting the fourth science instrument, as well as the service and propulsion modules.

  • CREDIT
    ESA/Lightcurve Films
  • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    Direction, main camera, sound, editing, post-production by Lightcurve Films. Original music by William Zeitler. Artwork shown in the video is by Eryka Isaak and CAS.
  • LICENCE
    CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO or ESA Standard Licence
    (content can be used under either licence)
