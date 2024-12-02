Ignis mission name and patch explained

ESA title
The Ignis mission, named after the Latin word for ‘fire,’ symbolises the spark igniting a new era in Poland’s space endeavours.

The central motif of the patch features an eagle – a reference to the emblem of Poland – in white and red, reflecting the colours and design of the Polish national flag. Its tail gracefully evokes a flame, while its outstretched wings trace the contours of the Orla Perć mountain range in the Polish Tatra Mountains. Within the mission’s name, the second ‘i’ takes the form of the International Space Station. Above it, stars converge to form the Scutum constellation, paying homage to astronomer Johannes Hevelius (1611-87), who was born in the Polish city of Gdańsk. Finally, a silver line represents the horizon, signifying the dawn of a new era in space exploration. 

For more details, read the press release here.

Follow Sławosz's journey on the Ignis website

