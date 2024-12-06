ESA title
Vega-C and Sentinel-1C launch highlights

The third Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite, Sentinel-1C, has launched aboard a Vega-C rocket, flight VV25, from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The rocket lifted off on 5 December 2024 at 22:20 CET (18:20 local time).

Sentinel-1C extends the legacy of its predecessors, delivering high-resolution radar imagery to monitor Earth’s changing environment, supporting a diverse range of applications and advance scientific research. Additionally, Sentinel-1C introduces new capabilities for detecting and monitoring maritime traffic. 

The launch also marks Vega-C’s ‘return to flight’, a key step in restoring Europe’s independent access to space. Vega-C is the evolution of the Vega family of rockets and delivers increased performance, greater payload volume and improved competitiveness.

Top of Vega-C with Sentinel-1C on the launch pad
Top of Vega-C with Sentinel-1C on the launch pad

Image 42 views 0 likes
Looking up at Vega-C with Sentinel-1C on the launch pad
Looking up at Vega-C with Sentinel-1C on the launch pad

Image 12 views 0 likes
Vega-C with Sentinel-1C on the launch pad
Vega-C with Sentinel-1C on the launch pad

Image 55 views 0 likes
Top of Vega-C with Sentinel-1C inside its fairing
Top of Vega-C with Sentinel-1C inside its fairing

Image 28 views 0 likes
Sentinel-1C on Vega-C upper stage
Sentinel-1C on Vega-C upper stage

Sentinel-1C on Vega-C upper stage