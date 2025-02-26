Drilling into Mars

The ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover will drill deeper than any other mission has ever attempted on the Red Planet.

The third episode in the series shows how the rover will extract, collect and analyse martian samples in a high-fidelity simulation.

Rosalind Franklin will be the first rover to reach a depth of up to two metres deep below the surface, acquiring samples that have been protected from harsh fsurface radiation and extreme temperatures.

The drill system combines multiple precission mechanisms in an intricate automated sequence. It uses three extension rods that connect tor form a two-metre “drill string”.

As the rover drills, it will simultaneously investigate the borehole using infrared spectroscopy to study mineral composition.

The ExoMars Rosalind Franklin mission is part of Europe’s ambitious exploration journey to search for past and present signs of life on Mars.

