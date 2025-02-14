ESA title
Science & Exploration

Fly! Project media briefing

14/02/2025 250 views 15 likes 506576 ID 00:42:11
English

Watch the latest updates on ESA’s Fly! Feasibility Study with Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, John McFall, Member of the ESA Astronaut Reserve & Fly! Subject Matter Expert, Jerome Reineix, Fly! Study Manager, and Alessandro Alcibiade, Fly! Flight Surgeon.

Announced in November 2022 during the Ministerial Council held in Paris, France, this unique and groundbreaking study is aimed at understanding and challenging the limitations posed by physical disabilities to human spaceflight. Concluded in late 2024, the Fly! Feasibility Study successfully demonstrated it is technically feasible to fly someone with a physical disability, like John’s, on a six-month mission to the International Space Station as a fully integrated crew member. It underpinned the desire to ensure that space exploration is not limited by physical constraints and that every individual can contribute to our collective understanding of the cosmos and of the benefits of spaceflight for life on Earth.

The end of the feasibility study marks the start of the next phase: Fly! Mission Ready . This is an essential step to carry out the first long-term mission for an astronaut with a physical disability.

ESA portrait of John McFall
Science & Exploration

ESA portrait of John McFall

Image 54 views 0 likes
John McFall running on the Altered G Treadmill
Science & Exploration

John McFall running on the Altered G Treadmill

Image 39 views 0 likes
John McFall carrying the flag at the Paris Paralympic Opening Ceremony.
Science & Exploration

Going the extra mile to the stars

Image 502 views 8 likes
John McFall undergoes a tilt-table investigation to determine the potential effects of body fluid shifts on amputated limb size.
Science & Exploration

Investigating fluid shifts in space

Image 57 views 0 likes
John McFall cycling in a head-down position to explore whether fluid shifts altered the fit or comfort of John’s prosthesis during exercise.
Science & Exploration

Testing prosthesis fit in simulated microgravity

Image 217 views 3 likes