ESA title
Gaia: Rewriting the story of the Milky Way

28/03/2025 419 views 17 likes 507710 ID 00:05:23
English

For over a decade, ESA’s Gaia mission has mapped our galaxy with stunning precision—rewriting the story of the Milky Way. As its mission enters a new phase, we look back at its most groundbreaking discoveries.

  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' button above.
  • Documentary
