ESA title
Space Safety

Images from Hera’s Mars flyby (Official broadcast)

13/03/2025 448 views 20 likes 507339 ID 01:08:00
English

Watch the replay of our Hera mission Mars flyby event. On 12 March 2025, ESA’s Hera mission came to within 5000 km of the surface of the red planet and 300 km of Mars’s more distant and enigmatic moon Deimos. During this flyby, Hera performed observations of both Mars and the city-sized Deimos. Hera then needed to swing its High Gain Antenna back to Earth to transmit its data home. On Thursday, 13 March, these images were premiered by Hera’s science team from ESA’s ESOC mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, explaining what they reveal, during our public webcast starting at 11:50 CET. The team was joined by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst and renowned science fiction writer Andy Weir, author of The Martian and Project Hail Mary, as well as a surprise special guest!

  • CREDIT
    ESA - European Space Agency This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' button above.
  • Live Footage
Space Safety

ESA's Hera Mission - Mars Flyby and Deimos Encounter…

Video 00:00:00 18 views 0 likes
Space Safety

Sped-up simulation of Hera’s Mars flyby

Video 00:02:43 941 views 31 likes
Space Safety

Real-time simulation of Hera’s Mars flyby

Video 01:00:10 63 views 0 likes
Space Safety

Hera asteroid mission’s Mars flyby

Video 00:01:36 3780 views 56 likes
Space Safety

ESA's Hera mission launch (Official broadcast)

Video 02:15:08 517 views 6 likes