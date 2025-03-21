Introducing ESA's new hyper performance computing

You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!
The high-performance computing (HPC) environment will be available for scientific research and technological development activities, supporting all ESA programmes as well as the researchers and small- and medium-enterprises from Member States.
CREDIT
ESA - European Space Agency
This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
