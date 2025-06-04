ESA title
Science & Exploration

Meet Smile

04/06/2025 870 views 35 likes 509439 ID 00:02:27
English

Every day, Earth faces a relentless attack from the Sun. A usually steady rain of tiny but fierce particles known as the solar wind can sometimes be interrupted by much bigger blasts, just like the one shown at the beginning of this video.

Luckily, we have a defence: Earth’s magnetic field. This shield that Earth holds up against the solar wind and coronal mass ejections is all that prevents our thriving planet from turning into a barren wasteland.

And finally, we’ve reached a moment in history where our scientific tools and technologies are advanced enough to get to the bottom of how exactly this magnetic shield works.

Our latest investigator is a special space mission called Smile. Smile is equipped with a unique toolkit to give us our first complete look at the interaction between the solar wind and Earth.

It will be the first-ever mission to look at the edge of Earth’s magnetic field with X-ray vision, to uncover where and how our shield is hit.

At the same time, it will use ultraviolet vision to record the northern lights for 44 hours at a time, helping us understand how exactly Earth responds to solar storms.

Smile will send the data it collects back down to Earth, mainly to a ground station in O’Higgins, Antarctica. Scientists will dig deep into this data to find out more.

They will tackle big questions like: What happens where the solar wind meets Earth’s magnetic shield? What causes magnetic glitches on the dark side of Earth? And how can we predict the most dangerous threats in advance?

 

Smile (the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer) is a joint mission between the European Space Agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

[Video description: An animation showing ESA’s Smile mission watching on as the Sun’s solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetic field.]

MAG will measure the strength and direction of magnetic fields around Smile to help us understand how the solar wind affects Earth
Science & Exploration

Smile's magnetometer (MAG)

Image 232 views 1 likes
Smile spacecraft during a test of the magnetometer boom deployment
Science & Exploration

Smile spacecraft during a test of the magnetometer b…

Image 210 views 2 likes
ESA and Airbus engineers test Smile spacecraft boom
Science & Exploration

ESA and Airbus engineers test Smile spacecraft boom

Image 93 views 4 likes
Labelled Smile spacecraft
Science & Exploration

Labelled Smile spacecraft

Image 337 views 4 likes
Science & Exploration

Smile spacecraft during mechanical testing

Image 249 views 1 likes