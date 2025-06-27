ESA title
A new adventure on the International Space Station

Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA head of Space and Robotic Exploration, explains that Ignis mission will include an ambitious technological and scientific programme with several experiments led by ESA and proposed by the Polish space industry.

On 26 June 2025, ESA project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland and his crewmates arrived to the International Space Station on the Axiom-4 mission (Ax-4).

The Polish project astronaut is the second of a new generation of European astronauts to fly on a commercial human spaceflight opportunity with Axiom Space.

The Axiom-4 Falcon 9 on the launch pad

The Axiom-4 Falcon 9 on the launch pad

The Axiom-4 Falcon 9 on the launch pad

The Axiom-4 Falcon 9 on the launch pad

