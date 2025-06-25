ESA title
Liftoff of Axiom Mission 4

English

The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew lifts off to the International Space Station atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from launchpad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, on 25 June at 02:31 EDT, local time (07:31 BST/08:31 CEST).

ESA project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski travels to his new home in space in the Dragon spacecraft. Sławosz is part of Axiom Mission 4 alongside Peggy Whitson (USA), Shubhanshu Shukla (India) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary).

During their journey on the Dragon spacecraft to the orbital outpost Sławosz and Tibor will serve as mission specialists, Shubhanshu will be the crew’s pilot and Peggy will be commander.

The Polish project astronaut is the second of a new generation of European astronauts to fly on a commercial human spaceflight opportunity with Axiom Space. Sponsored by the Polish government and supported by ESA, the Polish Ministry of Economic Development and Technology (MRiT), and the Polish Space Agency (POLSA), the mission will include an ambitious technological and scientific programme with several experiments led by ESA and proposed by the Polish space industry. The mission, known as Ignis will officially begin once Sławosz  enters the Station.

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski was selected in November 2022 as a member of the ESA astronaut reserve and joined ESA as a project astronaut on 1 September 2023 for training familiarisation at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski in Columbus module mockup
Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski in Columbus module mockup

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski training in Columbus
Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski training in Columbus

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, Ax-4 mission specialist
Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, Ax-4 mission specialist

Axiom 4 crew inside Dragon
Axiom 4 crew inside Dragon

Axiom 4 crew training at ESA's Neutral Buoyancy Facility
Axiom 4 crew training at ESA's Neutral Buoyancy Facility

