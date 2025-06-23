Living Planet Symposium 2025: Opening session

ESA’s Living Planet Symposium, one of the world’s leading Earth observation conferences, opened today in Vienna. The plenary session began at 10:30 CEST and included addresses from ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and ESA Director of Earth Observation Programmes Simonetta Cheli, as well as Margit Mischkulnig, from the Austrian Federal Ministry for Innovation.

There were video addresses from President of Austria, Alexander van der Bellen, Federal Minister for Innovation, Mobility and Infrastructure Republic of Austria Peter Hanke and the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius. Representatives of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, ECMWF, IPCC, Eumetsat, Nordic Bildung and ETH Zurich also spoke during the opening session.

The first images from Biomass, ESA’s forest mission, launched earlier this year, were also presented during the opening plenary.

More than 6500 participants from almost 120 countries signed up to attend the event. With more than 4200 scientific presentations and posters, the symposium provides a forum and meeting point for scientists, academics and space industry representatives, as well as students and citizens.

The Living Planet Symposium takes place every three years and this year the focus is ‘from observation to climate action and sustainability for Earth’. Held in the Austrian capital over five days from today to 27 June, participants can take part in discussions on how we can work together in the fields of Earth science and with the Earth observation industry to ensure robust data and promote effective climate action to address the environmental crisis, with presentations also on new trends in Earth observation.