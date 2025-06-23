The future of ESA Transportation

Space is huge and essential to humankind, fuelling knowledge, supporting our economies and driving global prosperity. None of this would be possible without reliable access to space.

Since 1979, Europe has relied on the Ariane rockets and Vega series to launch its missions. Today, with Ariane 6 and Vega-C, ESA ensures Europe's autonomous and independent access to space. But we are also looking ahead. With the Ariane Smart Transfer and Release In-orbit Ship (ASTRIS), Phoebus, P160C boosters, the MR-10 engine and more, ESA is enhancing its rockets with new innovations that improve cost, performance, capability and sustainability.

ESA is also leading the way in developing new propulsion systems to power the European launchers of the future. In collaboration with industry, ESA is supporting the development of new technologies to be used on rocket, boosters, upper stages, landers and spacecraft.

Initiaves like Boosters for European Space Transportation (BEST!), Technologies for High-thrust Re-Usable Space Transportation (THRUST!) and Future Innovation and Research in Space Transporation programme (FIRST!), are advancing key technologies for reusable boosters, engines and other innovations crucial for the future of space exploration. ESA's Space Rider is a reusable spacecraft and robotic laboratory, designed to stay in low Earth-orbit for two months and return payloads to Earth. Themis is a prototype for testing reusable rocket technologies, including vertical takeoff, landing and reuse, powered by the Prometheus engine.

The future of space transport extends beyond Earth launches, with in-orbit operations, transportation systems to support satellite servicing, orbital refuelling, and payload transfers between orbits.

To support all of this, ESA is upgrading its ground support and Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, to accommodate more launches.

Through programmes like ‘Boost!’ ESA is empowering the European Space Industry, supporting innovative companies which are creating new launch services. The European Launcher Challenge is shaping a competitive European launch sector for the future, strengthening Europe's autonomous access to space.