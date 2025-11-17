ESA title
Applications

Sentinel-6B launch highlights

17/11/2025 1998 views 45 likes 514530 ID 00:02:09
English

Copernicus Sentinel-6B was launched on 17 November 2025, ready to continue a decades-long mission to track the height of the planet’s seas – a key measure of climate change. The satellite was carried into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, US.

Sentinel-6B follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, which was launched in 2020. The mission is the reference radar altimetry mission that continues the vital record of sea-surface height measurements until at least 2030.

Copernicus Sentinel-6 has become the gold standard reference mission to monitor and record sea-level rise. The mission’s main instrument is the Poseidon-4 dual-frequency (C-band and Ku-band) radar altimeter. Developed by ESA, the altimeter measures sea-surface height. It also captures the height of ‘significant’ waves as well as wind speed to support operational oceanography.

  • CREDIT
    European Space Agency (ESA) This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
Sentinel-6B lifts off to continue sea-level record
Applications

Sentinel-6B lifts off to continue sea-level record

Image 297 views 0 likes
Sentinel-6B launches
Applications

Sentinel-6B launches

Image 278 views 1 likes
Liftoff for Copernicus Sentinel-6B
Applications

Liftoff for Copernicus Sentinel-6B

Image 188 views 2 likes
Sentinel-6B separates from rocket
Applications

Sentinel-6B separates from rocket

Image 610 views 12 likes
Sentinel-6B on its way to orbit
Applications

Sentinel-6B on its way to orbit

Image 447 views 3 likes