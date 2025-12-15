ESA title
Agency

ESA highlights 2025

15/12/2025 467 views 24 likes 516230 ID 00:07:26
English

2025 was a landmark year for Europe in space. From celebrating 50 years of ESA to new missions, scientific breakthroughs, the year reaffirmed Europe’s leadership in science, exploration, climate action and innovation.

  • CREDIT
    European Space Agency (ESA) This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
Agency

Accelerate the use of Space in Europe

Video 00:01:58 937 views 1 likes
Agency

Space for Europe 2020-2021 - large screen version

Video 00:03:46 1780 views 2 likes
Agency

ESA Agenda 2025 - Make Space for Europe

Video 00:03:59 1074 views 2 likes
Agency

ESA Highlights 2022 - short version without text

Video 00:03:08 461 views 0 likes
Agency

ESA Highlights Wallpaper 2025

Video 00:12:53 119 views 0 likes