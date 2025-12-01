Europe’s next mission to Venus – Envision this (introduction)

Meet Envision. Europe’s next mission to Venus. Planned for launch in 2031.

Envision will study Venus from its core to its upper atmosphere to reveal more about the planet’s history, geological activity, and climate. It will help us understand why Earth’s closest neighbour – in distance as well as in physical characteristics – has evolved into such a hostile planet.

A mission like Envision takes years of planning, involving much teamwork between scientists and engineers. It’s as much a human as a technical endeavour. This video provides a peek behind the scenes at this process.

This short episode is the introduction to a new series called ‘Envision this’, which will follow the development of the mission. Keep an eye on our dedicated Envision website for future episodes.