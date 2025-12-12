Pablo Álvarez Fernández | Spacesuits, Survival & Spacewalk Dreams | ESA Explores #18

Step inside astronaut training with ESA astronaut Pablo Álvarez Fernández as he shares his training journey from Cologne in Germany to Houston in the US. Discover what it’s like to wear a 145 kg spacesuit underwater, train for emergencies like fires and ammonia leaks and prepare for the ultimate astronaut dream: a spacewalk. Plus, Pablo talks about life in Houston, teamwork under pressure and what’s next on his path to the stars.

This interview was recorded in December 2024.

