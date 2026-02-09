Ariane 6: more boosters, more power

Thank you for liking
You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!
For its most powerful flight yet, Ariane 6 lifts off for the first time with four boosters.
Designed for versatility, Ariane 6 can adapt to each mission: flying with two boosters for lighter payloads, or four boosters when more power is needed.
In its four-booster configuration, Ariane 6 can carry larger and heavier spacecraft into orbit, enabling some of Europe’s most ambitious missions — from science missions like PLATO to exploration systems such as Argonaut.