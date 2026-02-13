ESA title
Highlights of Sophie Adenot’s launch to the ISS

Watch the highlights of the launch of ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot to the International Space Station (ISS) on Crew-12. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA, on Friday 13 February 2026 at 10:15 GMT/11:15 CET (5:15 local time).

Sophie flies as mission specialist. The other Crew-12 members are NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, respectively commander and pilot of the mission, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev, mission specialist.

The French ESA astronaut is the first of her class, the Hoppers, to fly. Sophie has chosen the name εpsilon for her mission, which may last up to nine months. On board the Station, she will conduct a wide range of tasks, including European-led scientific experiments and medical research, support Earth observation activities, and contribute to operations and maintenance on the Station.

Watch the full launch replay

  • CREDIT
    ESA/NASA This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
Sophie Adenot ready for first space mission

Crew-12 Walkout with ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot
Crew-12 Walkout with ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot

Sophie Adenot training on E4D
Sophie Adenot training on E4D

Sophie Adenot exercising on E4D
Sophie Adenot exercising on E4D

Sophie Adenot training on E4D
Sophie Adenot training on E4D

