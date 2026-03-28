ESA title
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Celeste liftoff

28/03/2026 248 views 12 likes 519168 ID 00:03:15
English

At 10:14 CET on 28 March, the first two satellites of ESA’s Celeste LEO-PNT in-orbit demonstration mission lifted off aboard a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from Māhia, New Zealand.

Celeste is Europe’s first initiative to bring satellite navigation into low Earth orbit (LEO). By testing next-generation technologies and new frequency bands, it will help shape the future of positioning, navigation and timing services.

Flying closer to Earth, Celeste will demonstrate how a complementary LEO layer can strengthen Europe’s Galileo system in medium Earth orbit — improving resilience, enhancing performance and enabling new services.

  • CREDIT
    Rocket Lab
  • LICENCE
    No ESA licences available
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' button above.
  • TV Exchanges
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Celeste: Countdown to Launch 1

Video 00:03:50 1066 views 38 likes
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Celeste mission patch

Video 00:00:14 1318 views 1 likes
Rocket Lab's Māhia Launch Complex in New Zealand
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Rocket Lab's Māhia Launch Complex in New Zealand

Image 116 views 4 likes
Celeste mission patch
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Celeste mission patch

Image 1256 views 10 likes
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CELESTE pre-launch media briefing

Video 00:52:29 843 views 17 likes